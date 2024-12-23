Constitutional ways to be adopted for addressing political issues: Aqeel Malik

Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published December 23, 2024 | 10:46 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) Advisor to Prime Minister on Legal Affairs Barrister Aqeel Malik on Monday said that constitutional ways would be adopted to resolve issues of political nature.

Unconstitutional demands would not be fulfilled at any cost, he said while talking to a private television channel.

In reply to a question about the outcome of the dialogue with Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), he said, some members of PTI didn’t participate in the dialogue process. He said that PTI should show seriousness in achieving progress during the next dialogue session.

Commenting on resurging terrorism incidents in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he said that the weak policies of the last regime of PTI had brought the terrorism issue back to the provincial region. Pakistan Armed forces had made unprecedented sacrifices in fighting the war on terror, he said.

"We have achieved tremendous success through different operations including Zarb-e-Azam and Radul Fasad, launched to restore peace in the troubled areas", he stated.

