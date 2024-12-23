Constitutional Ways To Be Adopted For Addressing Political Issues: Aqeel Malik
Sumaira FH Published December 23, 2024 | 10:46 PM
Advisor to Prime Minister on Legal Affairs Barrister Aqeel Malik on Monday said that constitutional ways would be adopted to resolve issues of political nature
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) Advisor to Prime Minister on Legal Affairs Barrister Aqeel Malik on Monday said that constitutional ways would be adopted to resolve issues of political nature.
Unconstitutional demands would not be fulfilled at any cost, he said while talking to a private television channel.
In reply to a question about the outcome of the dialogue with Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), he said, some members of PTI didn’t participate in the dialogue process. He said that PTI should show seriousness in achieving progress during the next dialogue session.
Commenting on resurging terrorism incidents in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he said that the weak policies of the last regime of PTI had brought the terrorism issue back to the provincial region. Pakistan Armed forces had made unprecedented sacrifices in fighting the war on terror, he said.
"We have achieved tremendous success through different operations including Zarb-e-Azam and Radul Fasad, launched to restore peace in the troubled areas", he stated.
Recent Stories
Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree establishing Dubai Resilience Centre
Accused killer of US insurance CEO pleads not guilty to 'terrorist' murder
Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities launches Authentic Identity and Sust ..
Latifa bint Mohammed attends closing ceremony of inaugural Dubai Sculpture Sympo ..
Dubai Metro, Tram score 96% in 2024 International Customer Experience Standards
Abdullah bin Zayed discusses developments with Syria’s Foreign Minister
Dubai Police concludes 4th edition of E-Sports Tournament
Real estate valuation in Ajman totals AED598 million in November 2024
CBUAE maintains GDP growth projections for 2024 at 4%
MoF announces amendments to Ministerial Decisions on Tax Groups, Participation a ..
IPS Congress 2025 highlights future trends in real estate sector
Over 45 fireworks shows to light up Dubai for New Year's Eve 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Constitutional ways to be adopted for addressing political issues: Aqeel Malik4 minutes ago
-
Mushaal expresses grief over sad demise of Haleema Malik4 minutes ago
-
Senator Bilal calls on CEO QESCO to solve power issues of Distt Zhob18 minutes ago
-
Provision of facilities top priority of railways: Amir Ali Baloch46 minutes ago
-
Two books of Dr. Maqsood Jafri launched at NBF46 minutes ago
-
Musadik welcomes dialogue with PTI for resolving political issues52 minutes ago
-
PPP' Chairman seeks youth support to confront climate change, secure digital rights52 minutes ago
-
KP Cabinet approves relief emergency after declaring Kurram disaster hit district50 minutes ago
-
PPP' Chairman seeks youth support to confront climate change, secure digital rights54 minutes ago
-
Proclaimed offenders arrested in Attock54 minutes ago
-
KP Cabinet approves relief emergency after declaring Kurram calamity hit district54 minutes ago
-
Chaudhry Shujaat praises Maulana Fazlur Rehman for Seminary Bill resolution1 hour ago