(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :Member National Assembly (MNA Asiya Azeem on Wednesday launched the braille version of chapters of the constitution, designed by the Directorate General of Special education, in an event here, making it accessible to visually impaired individuals.

The event was organised in connection with the golden jubilee celebration of the Constitution which is being commemorated across the country.

Moreover, the declamation, art, and painting contests for special children were also held as part of the event as MNA Asiya Azeem distributed prizes amongst the winners.

Addressing the event, she said the Constitution guaranteed the provision of equal rights to all citizens and the Parliament of Pakistan was committed to ensuring that all citizens benefited from these provisions.