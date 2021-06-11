Constitutions protects freedom of expression: Speakers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Speakers at a conference have said that the Constitution of Pakistan guarantees freedom of expression and protection of fundamental rights in accordance with certain moral and legal obligations.

The conference "Freedom of Expression and Violations of Fundamental Rights" was held at the Punjab Bar Council (PBC) here on Thursday.

Chairman Free Legal Aid Committee Asif Mehmood Lakham and members PBC including Raja Farrukh Abbas Bhatti, Chaudhry Asif Shehzad, Abrar Ahmed Jasra, Irfan Hayat Bajwa, and Kamran Bashir Mughal spoke on the occasion. Representing the rights of minorities, Samuel Piara and Javed Gul also expressed their views.

Asif Mehmood Lakhan said social and electronic media is unable to play its impartial, balanced and positive role.

He said there is a need that these institutions play their role within the framework of freedom of expression enshrined in the Constitution so that the rights of people are not affected.

The speakers said all institutions and individuals are respectful in the eye of the law.

Leaders from the legal fraternity said they are always striving for the rights of the minority community and the Constitution of Pakistan also provides all kinds of protection to the minorities. The speakers stressed constitutional and legal restrictions must also be taken into account.