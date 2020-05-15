UrduPoint.com
Construct Of Diamer-Bhasha Dam Good Omen For Country: Humayun Saifllah

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 06:45 PM

Construct of Diamer-Bhasha dam good omen for country: Humayun Saifllah

Former Parliamentarian Humayun Saifullah Khan has appreciated the government for taking measures to construct Diamer-Bhasha dam, saying it would boost the socio-economic development of the country

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :Former Parliamentarian Humayun Saifullah Khan has appreciated the government for taking measures to construct Diamer-Bhasha dam, saying it would boost the socio-economic development of the country.

Talking to APP, the former parliamentarian said our country was largely dependable on agriculture and the water scarcity had been one of the major issues since inception.

Thus, the issue should have been resolved long before by constructing adequate water storage reservoirs in the country for boosting agriculture sector.

Now, it was good omen that this government's had realized importance of dams in development of the country and hoped that it would also take steps for expediting work on first phase of Kurram Tangi Dam besides providing funds for its second phase on emergency basis to timely complete the project.

He said that completion of Kurram Tangi Dam had paramount importance for the southern districts which had been long awaiting such crucial development initiatives.

He said that Kurram Tangi dam would change destiny of people of the southern districts as it would irrigate 3,62,000 acre land of North Waziristan, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Karak, sub division Bhetani and Bakakhel.

He added the project would also help overcome power loadshedding issue by producing 85 megawatt electricity.

