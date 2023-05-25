UrduPoint.com

Construction Along G.T. Road Near Al-Shifa Eye Trust Halts Pedestrian Bridge Access

Sumaira FH Published May 25, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Construction along G.T. Road near Al-Shifa Eye Trust halts pedestrian bridge access

ISLAMABAD, May 19 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :The widening of the Grand Trunk Road, famously G.T. Road, near Al-Shifa Eye Trust, has halted pedestrians' access to the overhead bridge, causing problems for children, women and the elderly especially patients visiting the healthcare facility.

Tariq Mahmood, a local resident near Al-Shifa Eye Trust Hospital told APP that late Lieutenant General (R) Jahan Dad Khan had constructed a well-designed overhead bridge in 1988 for the local masses and the patients visiting one of the largest charity hospitals of the division.

He added that the bridge was used by local residents and hospital patients as an efficient facility to cross one of the busiest highways to reach their destinations along the G.T. Road.

Tariq said now that the NHA was widening the road, and the bridge was temporarily closed to pedestrians resulting in huge difficulty for children, the elderly and hospital patients to cross the road. "The vehicles pass at high speed, which can cause a major accident. We demand the NHA to put barriers on the construction site to reduce the speed of vehicles to avoid serious accidents.

" The traffic police authority should appoint permanent wardens for the convenience of patients, the elderly, students and the general public to avoid any untoward incident, he added.

Shaista Khan, another resident said the road had huge vehicular traffic, mostly in rush hour, that was putting the pedestrians vulnerable to road accidents. She said the NHA and City Traffic Police should jointly manage the road and pedestrians to contain risks of accidents.

Khan said the development and construction were important but public convenience and safety were also necessary, especially that of children and senior citizens. The authorities concerned should take this matter into their consideration, she added.

When contacted the NHA Director of Maintenance, Zafar Hayat Lak said the issue was of serious nature and he had sought a report from the relevant officer to brief on the matter and also recommend necessary measures to address the problem and facilitate the masses.

/395

Related Topics

Accident Police Vehicles Road Traffic SITE NHA Women From

Recent Stories

realme Announces A Special New Price for realme C3 ..

Realme Announces A Special New Price for realme C33 (4+64)

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Municipality improves 20 Parks to meet W ..

1 hour ago
 Representatives from SAI and ADAA visit India to d ..

Representatives from SAI and ADAA visit India to discuss cooperation

2 hours ago
 Naval Chief Inaugurates High School At District Sa ..

Naval Chief Inaugurates High School At District Sanghar

3 hours ago
 Unleashing Design and Photography Excellence: vivo ..

Unleashing Design and Photography Excellence: vivo V27e Launches in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi hosts winners of She ..

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi hosts winners of Sheikh Zayed Book Award 2023

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.