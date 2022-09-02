Construction banned around 200 feet each side of river Kunhar

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Manshera Friday while taking notice of illegal construction on both sides of River Kunhar imposed a ban under section 144 and ordered an inquiry.

According to the details, DC Mansehra Adnan Khan once again imposed a ban on construction on 200 feet on each side of the River Indus, earlier the ban was imposed two months ago but was not implemented with its spirit.

The ban was imposed under section 144 following the KP government River Protect Act and Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) bylaws while an inquiry was also ordered against the violators within 60 days.

It is pertinent to mention that the recent flood in district Mansehra particularly in Tehsil Balakot mostly damaged buildings and houses that were constructed on the rivers and stream banks. The worst flood-hit areas of Balkot were Mahandri and Manoor valleys where more than 15 people have also died.

KP government has also enacted River Protection Act in the province but unfortunately, the act had never been enforced with its true spirit which always caused human loss and property damages.