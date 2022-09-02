UrduPoint.com

Construction Banned Around 200 Feet Each Side Of River Kunhar

Sumaira FH Published September 02, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Construction banned around 200 feet each side of river Kunhar

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Manshera Friday while taking notice of illegal construction on both sides of River Kunhar imposed a ban under section 144 and ordered an inquiry.

According to the details, DC Mansehra Adnan Khan once again imposed a ban on construction on 200 feet on each side of the River Indus, earlier the ban was imposed two months ago but was not implemented with its spirit.

The ban was imposed under section 144 following the KP government River Protect Act and Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) bylaws while an inquiry was also ordered against the violators within 60 days.

It is pertinent to mention that the recent flood in district Mansehra particularly in Tehsil Balakot mostly damaged buildings and houses that were constructed on the rivers and stream banks. The worst flood-hit areas of Balkot were Mahandri and Manoor valleys where more than 15 people have also died.

KP government has also enacted River Protection Act in the province but unfortunately, the act had never been enforced with its true spirit which always caused human loss and property damages.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Flood Died Mansehra Balakot Government

Recent Stories

‘Mere Humsafar’ becomes top trend on Twitter

‘Mere Humsafar’ becomes top trend on Twitter

8 minutes ago
 Armeena Khan loves Imran Khan’s response about a ..

Armeena Khan loves Imran Khan’s response about alleged diamond gifts to his wi ..

24 minutes ago
 British High Commissioner lauds Pakistan’s effor ..

British High Commissioner lauds Pakistan’s efforts for regional stability

45 minutes ago
 Punjab Colleges secure Overall 1st Position in Fed ..

Punjab Colleges secure Overall 1st Position in Federal Board Results 2022

2 hours ago
 England announces squad for seven-match T20I tour ..

England announces squad for seven-match T20I tour to Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Faheem Ashraf ruled out of National T20 Cup 2022-2 ..

Faheem Ashraf ruled out of National T20 Cup 2022-23

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.