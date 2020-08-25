Construction banned in various sectors of CDA

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :The Federal capital administration has imposed a ban on construction activities in eight sectors of Capital Development Authority (CDA) for the next two months under Section 144.

According to a notification issued by the district magistrate, Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat, here on Tuesday, no construction will be allowed or carried out in sectors C-13, C-16, D-13,E-13, F-13, I-17, E-10 and H-16.

"It has come to my knowledge through CDA that certain miscreants are engaged in illegal construction and encroachment without having any lawful authority in the following sectors. The land in these sectors has been acquired by the CDA," it added.