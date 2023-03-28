UrduPoint.com

Construction, Development Of Nishtar Park Discussed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 28, 2023 | 06:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :Construction and development of Nishtar park were discussed in an awareness and consultative meeting at Nishtar Park in collaboration with CLICK and DMC East here on Tuesday.

Administrator DMC East, Syed Shakeel Ahmed, Municipal Commissioner Fahim Khan and representatives of CLICK were among the participants.

The CLICK officials briefed the participants about the construction and development of Nishtar park project.

On the occasion, MC Faheem Khan said that organizing an awareness program before the development works is a good initiative.

He thanked for the cooperation of Sindh Government in the development work being done in collaboration with DMC East and Click.

