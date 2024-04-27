Construction Industry Backbone Of Country's Economy: Governor
Sumaira FH Published April 27, 2024 | 05:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) Governor Sindh Mohammad Kamran Khan Tessori has said that the construction industry was the backbone of country's economy.
He stated this while addressing an Eid Milan party organized by the Association of Builders and Developers (ABAD), a Governor House communique said on Saturday.
The Governor said that ABAD occupied a prominent place and the construction industry was backbone of the country's economy.
He said we all have to make successful the slogan of Green Pakistan.
