KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) Governor Sindh Mohammad Kamran Khan Tessori has said that the construction industry was the backbone of country's economy.

He stated this while addressing an Eid Milan party organized by the Association of Builders and Developers (ABAD), a Governor House communique said on Saturday.

He said we all have to make successful the slogan of Green Pakistan.