Open Menu

Construction Industry Backbone Of Country's Economy: Governor

Sumaira FH Published April 27, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Construction industry backbone of country's economy: Governor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) Governor Sindh Mohammad Kamran Khan Tessori has said that the construction industry was the backbone of country's economy.

He stated this while addressing an Eid Milan party organized by the Association of Builders and Developers (ABAD), a Governor House communique said on Saturday.

The Governor said that ABAD occupied a prominent place and the construction industry was backbone of the country's economy.

He said we all have to make successful the slogan of Green Pakistan.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Governor Milan All Industry

Recent Stories

Govt's wheat procurement target increased upto 1.8 ..

Govt's wheat procurement target increased upto 1.8 metric tons

48 minutes ago
 SC forms six-member bench to IHC judges'letters

SC forms six-member bench to IHC judges'letters

2 hours ago
 PM to take part in World Economic Forum meeting in ..

PM to take part in World Economic Forum meeting in Riyadh today

3 hours ago
 Punjab Police officer Riffat Bukhari wins global a ..

Punjab Police officer Riffat Bukhari wins global award

3 hours ago
 Punjab Police Hero ASP Shehbano Naqvi’s wedding ..

Punjab Police Hero ASP Shehbano Naqvi’s wedding festivities spark joy

4 hours ago
 TECNO CAMON 30 Series set to launch at a grand fas ..

TECNO CAMON 30 Series set to launch at a grand fashion show in Karachi

4 hours ago
Record growth being witnessed in IT exports due to ..

Record growth being witnessed in IT exports due to SIFC’s efforts

4 hours ago
 Pakistan, Canada agree to enhance cooperation in a ..

Pakistan, Canada agree to enhance cooperation in all fields

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2024

9 hours ago
 HEC reviews curricula for environmental sciences d ..

HEC reviews curricula for environmental sciences degree programme

18 hours ago
 ICC Asia looking forward to an action-packed Asia ..

ICC Asia looking forward to an action-packed Asia Cricket Week

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan