Construction Industry Can Flourished Economy By Accelerating Business Activities: Hassan Bakshi

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 05:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Executive Director, Creative Economy and Data Analytics, NESTA said on Friday that the construction industry could flourish the economy by accelerating business activities.

Talking in a Radio program he said booming construction sector is imperative to develop industry and agriculture, while the PTI led government is targeting the middle and poor classes of the society to make them productive segments of the country.

He said the government has initiated Akhuwat program to facilitate the poor people to upgrade their living.

The scheme would not only benefit builders and developers but also the most neglected segments of the society.

Shelter has always been an issue in Pakistan as a poor man cannot afford to buy or build his own house due to its high expense, he added.

Unfortunately, the previous governments did not give enough importance to this sector. But now it is the responsibility of the government to facilitate the common and poor people of the country, he said.

Naya Pakistan Housing Authority would ensure the transparency of the program, he added.

