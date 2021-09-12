Construction Industry grows considerably in Rwp district: Chairman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Tariq Mehmood Murtaza on Saturday said construction industry had grown considerably in Rawalpindi district due to solid steps taken by the RDA to facilitate builders and developers He informed that the construction industry in the district had grown 10 times during last three years adding that system of approval of the maps had also been simplified.

He advised the administration of different construction sector projects to complete the documents of their projects and submit them to RDA, so that approval process could be completed within stipulated time frame.

He said due to the business friendly initiatives taken by RDA, the construction activities had accelerated and the revenue of the organization had also increased manifold.

The new system for the speedy process for the building plan approval had also increased the revenue considerably.

To a question he informed APP that all possible steps were being taken to facilitate the citizens under the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan and Chief Minister of Punjab.

The Chairman said an online facility had been provided in One Window Operation Center RDA for the general public.

The Center has facilitated the local residents and the overseas Pakistanis. 132 commercial and 975 residential buildings maps were approved during year 2020-21, he added.

He said the department was approving the building maps and other related matters within the announced period.

The authority had also reduced commercialization fee from 20 percent to 10 percent under Land Use Rules 2021, he said adding, RDA was now approving domestic and commercial maps in just 30 days, changing land use in 45 days and private housing schemes in 75 days.

He further said RDA had set a time frame for issuance of No Objection Certificate (NOC) and approval of building plans/maps with a view to facilitate construction activities.

The construction package was a reflection of the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, he added.

He assured that RDA would extend all possible support to the business community for the completion of the new industrial estate project.

He informed that RDA had taken solid steps to implement 'ease of doing business' policy in accordance with the vision of the Prime Minister, Imran Khan.

The Chairman said the Complaint Cell/One Window Operation in RDA was established to provide expeditious relief to the general public.

Direct access of the general public to RDA functionaries was banned and all the petitions/applications were received through One Window, he said.

Entire record of the housing societies was also being computerized, he informed.

The Chairman advised the citizens to take prior approval for various works from RDA.

/395