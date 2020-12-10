Construction industry key to economic prosperity: Akba Ayub

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government, Elections and Rural Development, Akbar Ayub Khan said Thursday Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was giving priority to construction industry which played key role in socio-economic development by providing employment opportunities to citizens

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government, Elections and Rural Development, Akbar Ayub Khan said Thursday Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was giving priority to construction industry which played key role in socio-economic development by providing employment opportunities to citizens.

He expressed these while addressing a function at the Convention Hall of the City District Government on the occasion of a consultative workshop on the draft Housing of Private Housing Scheme and Model Building 2020.

He said that construction industry was ensuring economic prosperity, resettlement and rapid development of the country and the province in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan was taking efforts in this regard.

He maintained that the construction industry was mainly enacting necessary legislation to regulate private housing schemes.

Akbar Ayub said that in this regard the Department of Local Government, Elections and Rural Development had prepared Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tehsil Local (Government Private Housing Scheme Management and Regulation) Rules 2020 and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Model Building by Laws 2020.

He added that in order to improve this, the quality of these rules and regulations will be taken into consideration with the views and suggestions of the stakeholders related to the construction industry.

Secretary Local Government Shakeel Ahmed, Secretary Local Council board Khizar Hayat, Director General City District Government Mian Muhammad Shafiq also addressed the workshop and highlighted the salient features of these laws.

Provincial Minister for Local Government further said that due to COVID-19, Pakistan's economy had been severely damaged. However, in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, incentives were announced for the construction sector and many measures were introduced by our province in this regard.

He added that the Federal government has also announced a Rs100 billion package for the construction industry as well as a concessional package for builders and developers.

Akbar Ayub Khan said that ministry has also prepared a strategy for economic recovery with re-determination 2020-23.