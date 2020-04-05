UrduPoint.com
Construction Industry Package Revolutionary Step: Musarrat Cheema

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 05th April 2020 | 04:40 PM

Construction industry package revolutionary step: Musarrat Cheema

LAHORE, Apr 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) ::Punjab government spokesperson Musarrat Jamshed Cheema has said that prime minister's package for the construction industry is a revolutionary step and it will usher in a new era of economic activity in the country despite the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

Talking to APP here on Saturday, she said prime minister foresaw the future challenges to the country's economy in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, adding that the initiative would create more jobs in the construction industry.

To a question, she said the grant of status of industry to the construction sector was a business- and a people-friendly initiative, claiming that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would steer the country out of the economic gloom.

She said PM Imran Khan's initiative would go a long way in development and promotion of construction industry in the country, adding that the premier was well aware of the challenges facing the industries and other sectors.

Musarrat Cheema, to a query, said the businesspeople have welcomed the Federal government decision to withdraw taxes on the construction industry, adding that the move would attract foreign investment in the country and boost the national economy.

She said a tax-free regime always encouraged business activity in a country, adding that more business would mean more jobs for the unemployed.

Musarrat Cheema said PM's initiative would help the country come out of the effects of the lockdown due to Covid-19 and labourers would benefit the most from it.

