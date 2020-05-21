UrduPoint.com
Construction Industry Package To Help Uplift Real Estate Sector: President Dr Arif Alvi

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 05:06 PM

Construction industry package to help uplift real estate sector: President Dr Arif Alvi

President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday said that the package, introducing several incentives for the construction industry, would also help uplift the real estate sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday said that the package, introducing several incentives for the construction industry, would also help uplift the real estate sector.

In a meeting with a delegation of Real Estate consultant Association (RECA), led by President Federation of Realtors, Sardar Tahir Mehmood who called on him at Aiwan-e-Sadr, he said the establishment of Real Estate Regulatory Authority would help facilitate and strengthen the real estate sector, a President House press release said.

The delegation apprised the President about the problems and challenges being faced by the real estate sector in the country.

The participants informed that the real estate sector had badly been affected by recession and the current COVID-19 pandemic and sought government's support in this regard.

� The delegation comprised Sardar Tahir Mehmood, President Federation of Realtors, M. Ahsan Malik, VP Punjab Federation of Realtors, Zulqarnanin Abbasi, Executive Member, Brig (R) M. Sher Anwar, Patron-in-Chief, Real Estate Consultant Association, Farrukh Riaz, President Real Estate Consultants Association, DHA, Islamabad-Rawalpindi, Maj (R) Ahmed Nadeem Qasim, VP Real Estate Consultants Association, DHA, Islamabad-Rawalpindi, Zahid Rafiq, General Secretary Islamabad Estate Agents Association, Israr ul Haq, Executive Member Islamabad Estate Agents Association, Saad Khan,President Real Estate Agents Association B-17 Taxila, and Syed Tansir Bokhari, Vice PresidentPakistan Tax Bar Council.

