'Construction industry vital for economic growth'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) Coordinator to the Federal Tax Ombudsman Saif Ur Rehman said on Sunday

that the construction industry was a key driver of Pakistan’s economic growth,

contributing significantly to GDP and providing employment to millions.

Speaking to a delegation of industrialists led by Mian Zahid Iqbal, former VP of

the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI), here,

he emphasized that investment, policy support, and modern technology adoption

were essential to maximizing the sector’s potential.

He highlighted the construction industry’s role in infrastructure development,

including roads, bridges, schools, hospitals, and housing, which were vital for

economic progress and an improved quality of life.

He noted that government

initiatives like the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) had spurred

construction activity, attracted foreign investment, and boosted related industries

such as cement, steel, and engineering services.

However, regulatory challenges, outdated technology, and limited financing options

continue to hinder growth.

Saif Ur Rehman stressed the need for policy reforms, sustainable construction

practices, and technological advancements to enhance efficiency and reduce

environmental impact.