Construction Industry Will Improve Economic Prosperity: Akba Ayub

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 02:55 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government, Elections and Rural Development, Akbar Ayub Khan on Thursday said that construction industry is a priority sector of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government,which is the main source for economic prosperity, rehabilitation and creation employment opportunities in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government, Elections and Rural Development, Akbar Ayub Khan on Thursday said that construction industry is a priority sector of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government,which is the main source for economic prosperity, rehabilitation and creation employment opportunities in the province.

He expressed these views while addressing a consultative workshop on the draft Housing of Private Housing Scheme and Model Building 2020.

Addressing the ceremony, Provincial Minister said that construction industry is ensuring economic prosperity, resettlement and rapid development of the country and the province as well in the line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

He maintained that the construction industry was mainly enacting necessary legislation to regulate private housing schemes.

Akbar Ayub said that in this regard, the Department of Local Government, Elections and Rural Development has prepared Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tehsil Local (Government Private Housing Scheme Management and Regulation) Rules 2020 and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Model Building by Laws 2020.

He informed that for improvement, the quality of these rules and regulations will be taken into consideration with the views and suggestions of the stakeholders related to the construction industry.

Secretary Local Government Shakeel Ahmed, Secretary Local Council board Khizar Hayat, Director General City District Government Mian Muhammad Shafiq also addressed the workshop and highlighted the salient features of these laws.

The Provincial Minister for Local Government further said that due to COVID-19, Pakistan's economy has been severely damaged. However, in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, incentives were announced for the construction sector and many measures were introduced in this regard.

He added that the Federal government has also announced a Rs100 billion package for the construction industry as well as a concessional package for builders and developers.

Akbar Ayub Khan said that the ministry has also prepared a strategy for economic recovery with re-determination for 2020-23.

The workshop included with Q&A and group discussion among all stakeholders as how to improve the draft by-laws on the Private Housing Scheme and Model Building 2020, so that these laws can be further improved for better economy.

