Construction industry witnesses remarkable progress in fiscal year 2020-21

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The National Coordination Committee on Thursday informed the Prime Minister that a remarkable progress has been made in the construction industry during the financial year 2020/21 due to the incentives given by the government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :The National Coordination Committee on Thursday informed the Prime Minister that a remarkable progress has been made in the construction industry during the financial year 2020/21 due to the incentives given by the government.

According to a press release, the government eased the approval of projects through one window digital portal, housing and development finance by banks, reduction in provincial taxes and introduction of fixed tax regime for housing and construction.

In Punjab, approvals were granted for residential projects by LDA, RDA, FDA and MDA rose from 8.61 million square feet in 2018/19to 17.4 million square feet in 2019/20, and 33.09 million square feet in 2020/21.

There is100% increase in the approved million square feet area as compared to the previous year.

Approvals granted for commercial projects by LDA and RDA rose from 2.91 million square feet in 2018/19 to 11.84 million square feet in 2020/21. There was 400% increase in the approved million square feet area as compared to the previous years.

It further said in 2020/21, total 23,492 x projects worth Rs360 billion have been approved. Economic impact / expected turnover because of construction activity isRs1802 Billion. This has created over 311,321 jobs in the province.

Similarly in KPK, approvals granted for residential projects rose from 2.05 million square feet in 2018/19 to 4.39 million square feet in 2019/20, and 8.38 million square feet in 2020/21. There is100% increase in the approved million square feet area as compared to the previous year.

It added that approvals granted for commercial projects increased from 3.45 million square feet in 2018/19 to 5.16 million square feet in 2019/20, and 11.77 million square feet in 2020/21. There is100% increase in the approved million square feet area as compared to the previous year.

In 2020/21, total 4,664 x projects worth Rs 70.54 Billion have been approved. Economic impact / expected turnover because of construction activity is Rs 352.7 Billion. This created over 60,463 jobs in the province.