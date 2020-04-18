UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Construction Industry's Concession Package Practical Step To Counter Negative Economic Impacts Of Coronavirus: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 12:04 PM

Construction industry's concession package practical step to counter negative economic impacts of coronavirus: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Saturday that the approval of the construction industry's concession package ordinance by the federal cabinet was a practical step in the ongoing war against the coronavirus and its negative economic impact

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Saturday that the approval of the construction industry's concession package ordinance by the Federal cabinet was a practical step in the ongoing war against the coronavirus and its negative economic impact.

In a tweet, she said that with this package, jobs and livelihood opportunities will be provided to the people especially the poor working class.

She said that with this package economic activities in the country will be promoted, and other business sectors affiliated with the construction industry would get new lease of life.

She said that fixed tax regime has been introduced for builders and developers while there will be no withholding tax on all materials except cement and steel.

Moreover, she said under the scheme, there would be no tax on dividends paid by the companies to shareholders.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that under New Pakistan Housing Authority, 90 per cent tax has been reduced on low-cost houses.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Business Poor Firdous Ashiq Awan All Cabinet Industry Jobs Housing Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Death toll rises to 143 after 7497 cases across Pa ..

10 minutes ago

President Alvi’s consultative meeting with Ulema ..

16 minutes ago

Total Number of COVID-19 Cases in Uzbekistan Reach ..

26 minutes ago

PCB donates in excess of PKR10million in PM’s re ..

32 minutes ago

Will Italy's coronavirus epidemic fuel the far rig ..

36 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 18 April 2020

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.