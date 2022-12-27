UrduPoint.com

Construction, Maintenance Work Of Nawabshah-Sanghar Road, Hospital Road Starts

Sumaira FH Published December 27, 2022 | 08:06 PM

Construction, maintenance work of Nawabshah-Sanghar road, Hospital Road starts

On the directives of Government of Sindh, the departments of Provincial Roads Shaheed Benazirabad has started the construction and maintenance work Nawabshah-Sanghar road and Hospital Road.

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :On the directives of Government of Sindh, the departments of Provincial Roads Shaheed Benazirabad has started the construction and maintenance work Nawabshah-Sanghar road and Hospital Road.

The roads were damaged due to heavy rains and developed pit causing difficulties for travelers, commuters and citizens.

In this regard Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon said that recent torrential rains had severely damaged the roads of the city and other areas, which caused trouble for citizens and commuters.

However, on the complaints of the public, the Sindh Government took notice of the issue and now the repair and construction works of Hospital road and Sanghar-Nawabshah road has commenced.

DC said that the repair and construction work on other roads would be started soon to provide traveling ease to citizens.

Related Topics

Sindh Martyrs Shaheed Road Government Rains

Recent Stories

Dubai to ring in the New Year with dazzling firewo ..

Dubai to ring in the New Year with dazzling fireworks, celebrity concerts and sp ..

9 minutes ago
 Belarusian Defense Ministry Says Kiev Quit Deal on ..

Belarusian Defense Ministry Says Kiev Quit Deal on Monitoring Military Activitie ..

2 minutes ago
 Civic institution advised to gear up pace of ongoi ..

Civic institution advised to gear up pace of ongoing development projects

2 minutes ago
 Shiffrin wins giant slalom in Semmering to close o ..

Shiffrin wins giant slalom in Semmering to close on Vonn record

2 minutes ago
 Last date for encashment of prize bonds extended

Last date for encashment of prize bonds extended

2 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler chairs Fujairah Development Committ ..

Fujairah Ruler chairs Fujairah Development Committee meeting, directs completion ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.