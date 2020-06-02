UrduPoint.com
Construction Material And Quality Should Be Kept In Mind In Mianwali

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 04:28 PM

Construction material and quality should be kept in mind in Mianwali

Member National Assembly and Chairman Standing Committee for Defense Amjad Ali Khan has directed the building department for gearing up work on construction work and ensuring the completion of work within the stipulated period

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Member National Assembly and Chairman Standing Committee for Defense Amjad Ali Khan has directed the building department for gearing up work on construction work and ensuring the completion of work within the stipulated period.

Chairman Standing Committee Amjad Ali Khan was chairing a meeting regarding the progress of ongoing work on sachems of drainage and provision of water of Highway, Building and Irrigation departments here at DC office at Mianwali.

Meeting was atteneded by deputy commissioner Omar Sher Chattah, MPA Malik Ahmad Khan Bhachhar, XEN Highway Rai Ali Nawaz, XEN Building Ghualm Abbas Virk and officers of others concerned departments.

MNA Amjad Ali Kan has stressed the need of using of quality of building material in the ongoing development schemes adding that no compromise will be done quality and construction material at any cost.

On the occasion, MPA Malik Ahmad Khan has that complaints regarding the sluggish work on development schemes and the use of sub-standard material are being received from the general public so it was needed to redress the complaints immediately.

Deputy Commissioner Omar Sher Chttah has directed the officers of building departments for 100% action on the suggestions of parliamentarians and to personally inspect the construction work at the sights and to complete the projects till June 30.

Briefing the chairman Standing Committee XEN Building Ghulam Abbas Virk has told about the construction of class rooms and Labs in the University with an estimated cost Rs. 35 million.

