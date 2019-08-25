Construction material, debris to be removed from routes of Muharram processions

(@imziishan)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2019 ) :The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) has made a plan to clean routes of Muharram processions. The construction material and debris would be removed before the Muharram procession to proceed.

Talking to APP here Sunday, an official said that cleanliness campaign is in progress adding that sanitary staff has been deployed to perform their duties. The officer warned that strict action would be taken against those showing negligence in their duties. He added that all government departments including TMAs, WASA, Health, Rescue 1122, Civil Defence would ensure arrangements of maintaining security, peace, cleanliness, availability of lights, drinking water, scanning cameras, walk through gates on the routes of Muharram processions and places of majalis.

He appealed citizens not to throw the garbage and filth and keep the city clean during the Muharram.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi police has finalized security arrangements for peaceful passage of Muharram-ul-Harram. Under the security plan, no one would be allowed to stand on rooftops of commercial and residential buildings situated along the routes of mourning processions and carry the weapons.

It is mentioned here that 316 traditional and licensed Muharram processions and 1766 Majalis of A, B and C category would be provided security cover during 1st Muharram to 10th.