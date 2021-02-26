Construction NOCS, Challans to be issued on web portal of SBCA: CS Sindh

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah said that applications of all categories in Sindh Building Control Authority, building plans, construction NOCs and Challans will be issued on web portal and all challan payments will be made through e-payment.

This he said while presiding over a meeting of Sindh Building Control Authority here on Friday. The meeting was attended by DG SBCA Shamsuddin Soomro and representatives of Association of Builders and Developers (Abad) and other officers of SBCA.

The meeting was briefed on SBCA's web portal, mobile application and e-Payment. It was informed in the meeting that at present the papers of all the categories of construction are being submitted on the portal and from the next week all the payments will also be made through e-Payment via OneLink. It was further informed in the meeting that 859 complaints of various types have been resolved in Sindh Building Control Authority.

In the meeting, Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah said that all the problems of the construction sector regarding SBCA and other land owning agencies were being solved accordingly.

He directed the officers of SBCA to issue NOCs for construction as per the given timelines. "Action will be taken against the officers who delay without any reason" Said CS Sindh.

The Chief Secretary Sindh asked the representatives of Abad to direct their members to submit the required documents and challan amount online and that too on time, now every application will be received through the web portal of SBCA.

Representatives of Abad said that many of their members have submitted building plans which are not traceable; on this, the Chief Secretary told the representatives of ABAD to resubmit their building plans again via web portal and the progress on the same will be monitored on weekly bases in the meeting.

Earlier, a delegation of United Nation Development Programme (UNDP) led by Ms Ammara Durrani Assistant Resident Representative called on Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah today.

The meeting discussed Climate change, training of youth and master plans of various districts of the province were discussed.

During the meeting the Chief Secretary asked UNDP to design skillful program for youth with the collaboration of Sindh Technical education and Vocational Training Authority (STEVTA) as the Authority has 250 technical institutions in the province. The delegation assured that the UNDP will provide its assistance in this regard.