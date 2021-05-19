Construction of 10 dams by 2028 to ensure food security: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said the construction of 10 dams and hydropower projects initiated by the present government in 2018 and to be completed by 2028, would make eight million acres of land cultivable and ensure food security, besides generating cheaper electricity

MOHMAND, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said the construction of 10 dams and hydropower projects initiated by the present government in 2018 and to be completed by 2028, would make eight million acres of land cultivable and ensure food security, besides generating cheaper electricity.

Talking to newsmen here on the occasion of his visit to oversee the progress on the construction on Mohmand Dam, he regretted that despite having the large potential, no dams were constructed in Pakistan after the decade of 1960s or over the last 50 years.

Contrary to China which had constructed 80,000 dams, including 5000 big dams, Pakistan had only two big dams, he added.

The prime minister said 10 dams, including Bhasha and Dasu, would be constructed under the vision of Clean and Green Pakistan and in view of the climate changes.

He said with the growing population, the construction of dams and water reservoirs was a must to tackle the challenges of food security. Despite bumper wheat crop this year, the country would have to import the commodity to fulfill its demand, he remarked.

Imran Khan said that the construction of dams and water reservoirs was also important for meeting the demand of clean drinking water for major cities and urban centers like Lahore and Karachi.

He referred to the tankers mafia in Karachi, which was making billions of rupees, and said the construction of a lake at Ravi City Lahore was meant to provide clean water to the residents of area.

The prime minister said with the construction of Mohmand Dam, Peshawar would get 300 million gallons of water.

\More\932