Construction Of 10 Smart Police Stations To Save Over Rs 20.8m: IG Punjab

Muhammad Irfan Published September 20, 2024 | 07:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has said that the construction of 22 smart police stations in densely populated areas of Lahore is progressing rapidly, leading to significant savings for the national treasury.

He said that under Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif's "Safe Punjab Vision", various projects within the Punjab Police are being swiftly completed. The construction of 10 smart police stations on government land alone will result in annual savings of over Rs 20.8 million.

Punjab Police spokesperson explained that previously, ten police stations in Lahore were located in rented buildings, costing millions in rent annually. These stations included Sanda, Millat Park, Gujjarpura, Kot Lakhpat, Islampura, Shalimar, Samanabad, Shafiqabad, Shad Bagh, and Johar Town, with significant monthly and yearly rental expenses. Now, all smart police stations are being built on government land at a much lower cost compared to the past.

Dr. Usman Anwar said that all smart police stations will operate under the "Special Initiative Police Stations Protocol" and SOPs. Currently, 99 police stations are under construction in various districts, including 39 smart police stations rapidly nearing completion across the province. Previously, the cost of constructing a police station was between Rs 200 to 250 million, but with modern designs and multipurpose buildings, these smart stations are now being built for around Rs 60 to 100 million. In densely populated areas, these smart police stations are being constructed on 1 to 2 kanals of land.

The IG Punjab said that three police stations are being built in Multan, two each in Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Rahim Yar Khan, Rawalpindi, and Sialkot, and one each in Attock, Gujrat, Sahiwal, and Sheikhupura.

