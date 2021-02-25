Construction of 18000 toilets completed in six districts

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Secretary Housing for South Punjab Liaquat Ali Chatha on Thursday said that construction of 18000 toilets has been completed at six districts of South Punjab with the cooperation of United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (Unicef).

In a meeting with PTI divisional president Khalid Javed Waraich, Director Punjab Housing Authority (Phata), deputy director technical advisor to secretary housing Tahir Ansari, Chatha said that 1800 plots that were cancelled by Phata have now been approved again and people would soon get good news.

He said that provincial minister housing Mian Mehmood Ur Rasheed and Khalid Javed Waraich made strenuous efforts to resolve the problems of 1800 allottees.

He said that 18000 toilets were built in six districts in far flung areas including Lodhran, Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur as part of government's efforts to provide hygienic atmosphere to people.

He said that 182 clean drinking water schemes were operational in tahsil Taunsa Sharif adding that more schemes would be launched shortly.