Open Menu

Construction Of 22 Modern Bus Sheds Approved To Enhance Urban Transport System

Faizan Hashmi Published April 14, 2025 | 08:30 PM

Construction of 22 modern bus sheds approved to enhance urban transport system

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) In a major move towards urban development and public convenience, the construction of 22 state-of-the-art bus sheds has been approved in Multan, as part of the city’s broader urbanization and transport improvement plan, aiming at providing shelter and comfort to daily commuters.

The decision was finalized in a meeting chaired by Commissioner Multan Division, Aamir Khareem Khan held here on Monday. The meeting reviewed the progress of the urban mobility infrastructure and emphasized the importance of enhancing transport-related public facilities.

Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner termed the project as a significant step towards sustainable urban development and citizen-friendly infrastructure. He said that out of the 22 bus sheds, 11 will be constructed by the Multan Development Authority (MDA), for which the tendering process has already been completed.

The remaining 11 will be constructed in collaboration with the private sector under a public-private partnership model, reflecting the growing role of private investment in civic infrastructure.

He highlighted that these modern bus sheds will offer protection from heat, rain and sunlight, improving the overall commuting experience for citizens. He added that such joint ventures between public institutions and the private sector mark a milestone in the city’s journey towards organized urbanization.

The construction of these bus sheds is not only a practical improvement in the city’s transport network but also a reflection of Multan’s evolving approach to citizen-centric urban planning.

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed meets with Director of Government A ..

Saif bin Zayed meets with Director of Government Agency at Cabinet of Ministers ..

5 hours ago
 General Civil Aviation Authority announces resumpt ..

General Civil Aviation Authority announces resumption of air flights between UAE ..

5 hours ago
 UAE’s Premier Marine delivers Rawabi 73 to Valli ..

UAE’s Premier Marine delivers Rawabi 73 to Vallianz Offshore Services

6 hours ago
 Elite group of professional, amateur anglers to co ..

Elite group of professional, amateur anglers to compete in Yas Grand Kingfish Ch ..

6 hours ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minist ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Republic of North Macedo ..

7 hours ago
 Government estimate shows record decline of Japane ..

Government estimate shows record decline of Japanese nationals as of October 202 ..

7 hours ago
Zayed bin Hamad honours French rider Kevin Staut a ..

Zayed bin Hamad honours French rider Kevin Staut as winner of 14th UAE President ..

7 hours ago
 Real estate leaders discuss opportunities in shapi ..

Real estate leaders discuss opportunities in shaping future of urban infrastruct ..

7 hours ago
 UAE President and Prime Minister of North Macedoni ..

UAE President and Prime Minister of North Macedonia discuss bilateral cooperatio ..

8 hours ago
 UAE Cabinet, chaired by Mohammed bin Rashid, appro ..

UAE Cabinet, chaired by Mohammed bin Rashid, approves launch of first integrated ..

8 hours ago
 Portugese Deus brothers win FIP Silver Damac Dubai

Portugese Deus brothers win FIP Silver Damac Dubai

8 hours ago
 Dubai International Airport’s global lead reflec ..

Dubai International Airport’s global lead reflects emirate’s status: CEO of ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan