Construction Of 22 Modern Bus Sheds Approved To Enhance Urban Transport System
Faizan Hashmi Published April 14, 2025 | 08:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) In a major move towards urban development and public convenience, the construction of 22 state-of-the-art bus sheds has been approved in Multan, as part of the city’s broader urbanization and transport improvement plan, aiming at providing shelter and comfort to daily commuters.
The decision was finalized in a meeting chaired by Commissioner Multan Division, Aamir Khareem Khan held here on Monday. The meeting reviewed the progress of the urban mobility infrastructure and emphasized the importance of enhancing transport-related public facilities.
Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner termed the project as a significant step towards sustainable urban development and citizen-friendly infrastructure. He said that out of the 22 bus sheds, 11 will be constructed by the Multan Development Authority (MDA), for which the tendering process has already been completed.
The remaining 11 will be constructed in collaboration with the private sector under a public-private partnership model, reflecting the growing role of private investment in civic infrastructure.
He highlighted that these modern bus sheds will offer protection from heat, rain and sunlight, improving the overall commuting experience for citizens. He added that such joint ventures between public institutions and the private sector mark a milestone in the city’s journey towards organized urbanization.
The construction of these bus sheds is not only a practical improvement in the city’s transport network but also a reflection of Multan’s evolving approach to citizen-centric urban planning.
