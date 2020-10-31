UrduPoint.com
Construction Of 24 Roads Approved

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 25 seconds ago Sat 31st October 2020 | 04:10 PM

Construction of 24 roads approved

The Divisional Coordination Committee approved the construction and repair of 24 roads with an estimated cost of Rs 2.10 billion under the Naya Pakistan Manzaley Asaan programme

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :The Divisional Coordination Committee approved the construction and repair of 24 roads with an estimated cost of Rs 2.10 billion under the Naya Pakistan Manzaley Asaan programme.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Dr Farah Masood.

The committee approved nine schemes of 53 km in Sargodha district with an estimate of Rs 630.5 million, five schemes of 36 Km in Khushab with an estimate of Rs 362.5 million, in Mianwali district five schemes of 39 Km with an estimate of Rs 496.

8 million while in Bhakkar district construction and repair of five roads of length 47 Km with an estimate of Rs 516.4 million were approved.

The commissioner directed to complete projects timely besides using standard construction materials.

The meeting was attended by DCs of four districts, Director Development Shakeel Noman,SE Highways Shafqat Hussain Bukhari, SE Building Abdul Qayyum Tahir and SE Public HealthEngineering Ehsanul Haq.

