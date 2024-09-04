Construction Of 3 Roads Approved For Tehsil Jaranwala
Muhammad Irfan Published September 04, 2024 | 06:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) The District Development Committee (DDC) has approved three development schemes in the district.
The committee’s meeting held under the chair of Deputy Commissioner Cap (Retd) Nadeem Nasir here on Wednesday was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Ahmad Saleem Chishti and others.
According to details, a road from Faisalabad-Jaranwala road to tehsil Jaranwala road via Chak No 104-GB, 106-GB, 107-GB, Chak No 126-GB Sheroana will be constructed at a cost of Rs 98 million.
Another carpet road from Chak No 65-GB, 11—GB Jaranwala canal road to 119-GB via Sultan Town Jaranwala will be completed with a cost of Rs 68 million.
A road from Chak No 354-GB to graveyard and Chak No 22-GB to 356-GB will be constructed at a cost of Rs 75 million.
The DC has directed the department concerned to start work on the public welfare projects without any delay.
Recent Stories
Dolphins get Sarfaraz Ahmed as mentor
Sindh govt to purchase 138 double cabin vehicles for ACS
PTA & PAFLA Meeting on Facilitation of Freelancers
Synergy Group puts on a dominating show with 10 wins at the first ever internati ..
KPK CM Gandapur's non-bailable arrest warrants issued in weapons, liquor case
Hania Aamir receives interview request from prominent Indian journalist
Easypaisa’s Rifah Qadri Receives Pakistan’s First ‘Dragon Master’Award; ..
IMF loan for Pakistan further delayed
Ruet Committee meets today for sighting Rabi-ul-Awwal moon
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2024
Pakistani UAE-based businessman Umar Farooq files defamation lawsuit against Nor ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PSCA's wrestler Haroon Masih wins gold medal1 minute ago
-
CM to introduce KPIs system in BoR1 minute ago
-
Court reserves verdict of Bushra plea in £190 mln reference2 minutes ago
-
RPO orders crackdown on proclaimed offenders2 minutes ago
-
ADC chairs meeting with representatives of social organisations2 minutes ago
-
Govt, welfare sectors must play role for ending of narcotics in Jhal Magsi: DC2 minutes ago
-
FDA to launch online system for approval of residential building plans12 minutes ago
-
DC’s special inspection teams ensure health & safety12 minutes ago
-
Abbottabad traffic police intensify crackdown on illegal vehicle accessories12 minutes ago
-
DC visits e-Khidmat Centre Bahawalpur12 minutes ago
-
02 street criminals killed in police encounter21 minutes ago
-
ECNEC approves Rs 9.23 bln for Mirpur-Islamgarh bridge project22 minutes ago