Construction of 3 roads approved for tehsil Jaranwala

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) The District Development Committee (DDC) has approved three development schemes in the district.

The committee’s meeting held under the chair of Deputy Commissioner Cap (Retd) Nadeem Nasir here on Wednesday was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Ahmad Saleem Chishti and others.

According to details, a road from Faisalabad-Jaranwala road to tehsil Jaranwala road via Chak No 104-GB, 106-GB, 107-GB, Chak No 126-GB Sheroana will be constructed at a cost of Rs 98 million.

Another carpet road from Chak No 65-GB, 11—GB Jaranwala canal road to 119-GB via Sultan Town Jaranwala will be completed with a cost of Rs 68 million.

A road from Chak No 354-GB to graveyard and Chak No 22-GB to 356-GB will be constructed at a cost of Rs 75 million.

The DC has directed the department concerned to start work on the public welfare projects without any delay.