Construction Of 3 Roads Approved In Meeting

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 05:51 PM

Construction of 3 roads approved in meeting

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :Bahawalpur Division Commissioner Asif Iqbal Chaudhry Tuesday chaired a meeting of Divisional Development Working Committee at the commissioner office.

The meeting approved one development scheme of Bahawalnagar district and two of Rahim Yar Khan.

The schemes including one revisited scheme of construction of 8.15 kilometres metal road in Bahawalnagar at a cost of Rs96 million. Another scheme of restoration and widening of 1.9 kilometres link road at Jaffarabad in Rahim Yar Khan district was approved which will cost Rs54.

19 million.

Repairing and restoring of 6.2 kilometres road from Chak 206 to Chak 217 in Rahim Yar Khan will be completed at a cost of Rs71.364 million.

Commissioner directed the officers concerned to ensure use of quality material in the construction work and the project must be completed on time.

He asked them to enhance field visits to improve monitoring of these development schemes.

