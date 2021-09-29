UrduPoint.com

Construction Of 356 Mini Hydel Projects, A Land Mark Achievement Of KP Govt: SACM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 05:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister (SACM) on Electricity and Energy, Taj Muhammad Tarand Wednesday said construction of micro hydel stations in areas lacking the facility of electricity was among the top most priorities of the provincial government.

The construction of 356 mini hydel projects in the province was a landmark feat achieved by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government through which thousands of families were being benefited with the facility of electricity.

In a statement issued from his office, the Special Assistant to the CM said in next phase work on 672 more micro hydel projects would be initiated very soon.

He said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa through its recently completed 8 hydro power projects was generating 161 megawatt electricity.

He said hefty revenue of nearly Rs 3.75 billion was being generated through these projects.

Work on projects of hydel power continued in the province in three phases, he said adding under the shot-term plan 6 such projects of 96 megawatt would be completed by the end of this year that would provide revenue of Rs 3.75 billion to the province.

Under mid-term plan, he said work on six projects to generate 223 megawatt was underway that would be completed by 2027-28.

Tarand informed that speedy work was underway to convert 8000 schools, 4400 mosques and 187 basic health units on solar energy adding Civil Secretariat and CM Secretariat have already converted on solar energy.

He said the province has vast resources for generating hydel power and by utilizing these resources the province would not only generate low cost electricity but also bring the country out of power shortfall situation.

