UrduPoint.com

Construction Of 38km Wall Around Changa Manga Approved

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 18, 2022 | 10:30 AM

Construction of 38km wall around Changa Manga approved

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :The Punjab government approved the construction of 38-km wall around Changa Manga forest.

In this connection a sum of Rs 250 million has been already released for the construction of 20 km wall in first phase.

This was stated by District Forest Officer Rana Shahid Tabassum while talking to APP here on Tuesday.

He highlighted that the Changa Manga Forest was planted on 12510 acres and in order to protects its wood and timber,38 km wall would be build.

He said the height of the wall would be 8-feet while two-feet spiral barbed wire fencing would be made on wall.

"The remaining 18 km wall would be completed in next fiscal year",he concluded.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Manga Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 January 2022

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th January 2022

1 hour ago
 UK Defence Secretary Says Invited Shoigu to Visit ..

UK Defence Secretary Says Invited Shoigu to Visit London in Coming Weeks

10 hours ago
 Millions hunker down as winter storm hits eastern ..

Millions hunker down as winter storm hits eastern US and Canada

10 hours ago
 One killed, two injured in Miranshah firing

One killed, two injured in Miranshah firing

10 hours ago
 Shehbaz to face disqualification if Nawaz fails to ..

Shehbaz to face disqualification if Nawaz fails to return Pakistan: Farrukh Habi ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.