Construction of 40 model houses for flood victims starts

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :The construction of 40 model houses for the flood victims has started by the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS).

A model house consisting of two rooms, a kitchen and a washroom was first prepared in Union Council Pir Bakhsh of Larkana.

Chairman PRCS Sardar Shahid Ahmed Leghari will inaugurate the model house on July 6.

In this regard, PRCS spokesperson said that a model house has been prepared in Union Council Pir Bakhsh flood-affected area of Larkana district.

A total of 40 model houses will be constructed in this regard.

Similarly, installation of solar powered water filtration plant has also been completed and the installation of 3 solar powered clean drinking water plants will also underway in different districts on a permanent basis.

In the first phase, a model house and a solar powered water filtration plant will be inaugurated on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner Larkana Rabiaya Siyal, Chairperson PRCS Sindh Branch Farzana Naik, Laxman of CanadianRed Crescent, Pakistan Red Crescent Society staff, volunteers and other local officials will also be present on the occasion.