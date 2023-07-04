Open Menu

Construction Of 40 Model Houses For Flood Victims Starts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 04, 2023 | 09:43 PM

Construction of 40 model houses for flood victims starts

The construction of 40 model houses for the flood victims has started by the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :The construction of 40 model houses for the flood victims has started by the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS).

A model house consisting of two rooms, a kitchen and a washroom was first prepared in Union Council Pir Bakhsh of Larkana.

Chairman PRCS Sardar Shahid Ahmed Leghari will inaugurate the model house on July 6.

In this regard, PRCS spokesperson said that a model house has been prepared in Union Council Pir Bakhsh flood-affected area of Larkana district.

A total of 40 model houses will be constructed in this regard.

Similarly, installation of solar powered water filtration plant has also been completed and the installation of 3 solar powered clean drinking water plants will also underway in different districts on a permanent basis.

In the first phase, a model house and a solar powered water filtration plant will be inaugurated on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner Larkana Rabiaya Siyal, Chairperson PRCS Sindh Branch Farzana Naik, Laxman of CanadianRed Crescent, Pakistan Red Crescent Society staff, volunteers and other local officials will also be present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Flood Water Larkana July

Recent Stories

Ukraine Should Get NATO Membership Prospects Outli ..

Ukraine Should Get NATO Membership Prospects Outlined at Vilnius Summit - Prague

4 minutes ago
 US Welcomes Senegalese President's Decision Not to ..

US Welcomes Senegalese President's Decision Not to Run for Third Term - Blinken

9 minutes ago
 As Olympics brace for Seine dip, rogue swimmers sa ..

As Olympics brace for Seine dip, rogue swimmers say water's fine

9 minutes ago
 Drug peddler held with 5kg Hashish

Drug peddler held with 5kg Hashish

9 minutes ago
 ATC dismisses bail petitions of 11 accused in May- ..

ATC dismisses bail petitions of 11 accused in May-9 vandalism case

9 minutes ago
 Significant increase in water flow in rivers likel ..

Significant increase in water flow in rivers likely, heavy rains expected

9 minutes ago
France Taking In Too Many Migrants Adds to Securit ..

France Taking In Too Many Migrants Adds to Security Risks - National Rally Party

5 minutes ago
 Binance's Share in Euro-Denominated Cryptocurrency ..

Binance's Share in Euro-Denominated Cryptocurrency Trading Drops 40% Since Janua ..

16 minutes ago
 Stocks struggle in subdued deals amid US holiday

Stocks struggle in subdued deals amid US holiday

5 minutes ago
 SWIFT center with private partnership being establ ..

SWIFT center with private partnership being established

16 minutes ago
 FBR,Inland revenue recovers sales tax evasion wort ..

FBR,Inland revenue recovers sales tax evasion worth billions of rupees

16 minutes ago
 Governor SBP unveils Rs.75 commemorative banknote ..

Governor SBP unveils Rs.75 commemorative banknote to mark 75 SBP years

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan