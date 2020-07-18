(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) :The prime minster referring to complexities of systems in the country, further regretted that unfortunately, it was hampered with red tapes leading to its degeneration. Such hurdles created holdups in the way of development.

Sharing his experience while spearheading the affordable housing projects initiative for the common man, he said that an inbuilt system existed which did not let anyone to work easily and without hurdles.

The prime minister said construction of 5 million affordable houses for the low-income groups was his government's flagship programme and to expedite it, Naya Pakistan Housing Authority was created.

He further said that during the last few months, he was personally supervising the initiative and regretted that difficulties in the system had chocked the development pace.

There was a battle within the system. For the common man wanted to start his small business, difficulties had been created through intricate system which often led to individuals' discouragement, he added.

The prime minister said when he was in the United Kingdom during his stay for studies or cricket activities, he saw how common man from Pakistan excelled after setting up their small business there, because the system had facilitated them.

He said for the first time in the country's history, his government had given incentives to the construction industry.

The prime minister assured that the government would provide all possible facilities to the small and medium industries to grow , adding results of these policies might take some time but a right direction had been set.

He further informed that numerous Chinese companies showed keen interests in this park, but wanted simplification of procedures. He termed the setting of one window operation in the Quaid e Azam business park a right step to facilitate the investors and industrialists.

Earlier, speaking on the occasion, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Uman Buzdar said that Quaid-e-Azam business park spread over an area of 1536 acres with space for 653 small and medium industrial units and located near to Lahore and motorway.

About 5,000 people would get jobs from this initiative, he said and informed that Rs 56 billion tax relief was provided by the provincial government due to coronavirus.

Other initiatives aimed at ease of doing business were taken, besides Rs 12 billion were being provided to young people to start their businesses. Different development projects were in the pipeline including Khanki and Thal canal, he added.

Buzdar said due to efficiency and transparency of these projects, the opposition could not single out any scandal.