Construction Of 6000 Toilets At Five Districts Of South Punjab Completed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 03:13 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Secretary Housing Urban Development & Public Health Engineering department had completed the construction of 6000 toilets at over five districts of South Punjab.

The project was completed in collaboration with United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) in record time period.

Secretary Housing South Punjab Liaqat Ali Chatha expressed these views during inspection visit to Taunsa area on Wednesday.

The facility will be extended to other districts of South Punjab, Secretary said and added that provision of such facility at rural areas is dire need.

The construction of toilets is being ensured within time period through Community Development Organization (CDO) as local people were included in the this organization.

