Construction of 74 commercial buildings' plans get approval

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Rao Atif Raza ratified the layout plans for the construction of 74 commercial buildings in the district planning and design committee meeting held here on Monday.

The DC while chairing the meeting said efforts were afoot to ensure better planning in the city.

He warned of strict action for showing laxity in the performance of public welfare projects.

Raza said the committee has a key role in the better planning of the city.

District Officer Planning, Chief Officials from municipal committees, traffic police, building, environment, and other relevant departments participated in the meeting.