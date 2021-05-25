UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Construction Of 765 / 220 KV Grid Station At Mansehra : NTDC Initiates Land Acquisition Process:

Umer Jamshaid 45 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 10:46 PM

Construction of 765 / 220 kV grid station at Mansehra : NTDC initiates land acquisition process:

The state-run National Transmission and Dispatch Company Limited (NTDC) has initiated land acquisition process for the construction of 765/220 KV grid station at Mansehra

MIRPUR [AJK]: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :The state-run National Transmission and Dispatch Company Limited (NTDC) has initiated land acquisition process for the construction of 765/220 KV grid station at Mansehra. In this regard, Dasu Transmission Line Project (DTLP) NTDC team along with Surveyor and local Revenue officials visited the site of the Grid Station for demarcation of Land on revenue record, the NTDC spokesperson told media here Tuesday.

The spokesman said that coordinates for demarcation were successfully reflected by the Revenue team of District Mansehra, subsequently a corigundam is being prepared by the same department under Section-IV of Land Acquisition Act-1894.

The 765/220 KV Mansehra Grid Station is part of 765 KV Dasu Transmission Line Project for Evacuation of Power from 2160 MW Dasu Hydro Power Project Stage-I.

The power evacuation from Dasu Hydro Project includes construction of 255km long 765 KV double circuit Hexa (6) Bundle transmission line from Dasu HPP to Islamabad via Mansehra along with 765/220kV Grid Station at Mansehra and 765/500/220/132kV Grid Station at Islamabad.

Ends / APP / AHR.

Related Topics

Islamabad Company Mansehra Same SITE Media From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler appoints director for Urban Planning ..

1 hour ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed officially inaugurates DIFC I ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler appoints chairman for ‘Mubadara’

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler renames AIIID

1 hour ago

Draft federal budget for 2022-2026 reviewed

2 hours ago

AED3.67 bn ‘Helios Industry’ Plant to export g ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.