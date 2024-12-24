Construction of a tunnel at M-2 Salt Range on cards

A plan has been finalised to build a tunnel at the M-2 Salt Range location of the Motorway

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) A plan has been finalised to build a tunnel at the M-2 Salt Range location of the Motorway.

National Highway Authority official sources told APP on Tuesday that the decision has been finalised in a recent meeting that was presided over by the General Manager NHA Hafiz Tahir. The sources informed that a tunnel would be built at the Salt Range location, they said adding that that four firms have participated in the feasibility study.

According to the sources, the matter is in the technical evaluation stage to get the services of a consultant, the firm that offers the lowest bid in the auction process will submit the feasibility study with the design. The plan to construct a tunnel at motorway M2 Salt Range has been finalized in after holding many meetings to contain rising accidents at the Salt Range.

Earlier, the issue of accidents at the Salt Range site had been raised by various quarters. Following the suggestions, the matter was brought to the Prime Minister’s Steering Committee, which recommended the construction of a tunnel.

It is worth mentioning that the 10-kilometer stretch through the Kallar Kahar Salt Range, once admired for its stunning landscape, has sadly become infamous for frequent accidents. Since the motorway’s opening, this stretch has claimed many lives. The most dangerous aspect of the Salt Range is its steep inclines and sharp turns, which often cause frequent accidents.