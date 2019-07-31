UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Construction Of Approach Road To Shiekh Badin Help Increase Number Of Tourists

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 47 seconds ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 02:15 PM

Construction of approach road to Shiekh Badin help increase number of tourists

The construction of approach road to Shiekh Badin tourist's destination will help increase the number of tourists to the scenic mountainous station, situation in the north of Dera Ismail Khan and west of Lakki Marwat districts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :The construction of approach road to Shiekh Badin tourist's destination will help increase the number of tourists to the scenic mountainous station, situation in the north of Dera Ismail Khan and west of Lakki Marwat districts.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had allocated an amount of Rs. 150 million for construction of access road to the fascinating historical tourist's destination.

'Shiekh Badin�is situated at a height of 4,516 feet in the Southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

'Sheikh�Badin' hill station is attracting a large number of domestic tourists from Dera Ismail Khan, Lakki Marwat, Tank, Bannu, Mianwali, South and North Waziristan, Karak, Bhakar and other districts.

Senior officials of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa tourism department told APP that provincial�government�was taking measures to develop tourism destination in the province.

They said that construction of access road would increase flow of tourists to the tourist's destination.

The officials said that the historical tourist hill destination was reopened�for the tourists on Eid-ul-Fitr, due to which thousands of tourists visited and enjoyed panoramic view from the hill station.

It was said that the Shiekh Badin was named after Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya, the great sufi saint who travelled here in order to preach islam.

Others believe that the hill is named after Pir Sheikh Bahauddin, whose tomb is built on the hilltop and attracts devotees from the vicinity all year round.

The domestic tourists and people of the area lauded the government for allocating funds for the construction of approach road to the beautiful tourist site.

They said that with construction of road more people will visit and enjoy beautiful and historical place.

Related Topics

Bannu North Waziristan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Visit Road Dera Ismail Khan Mianwali Badin Karak Lakki Marwat Tank SITE All From Government Million

Recent Stories

Iqra Aziz’s sister writes the most heartwarming ..

14 minutes ago

Turkish military shipments arrived at Syria border ..

47 seconds ago

Prime Minister Youth Affairs Programme (PMYAP)-Pos ..

51 seconds ago

Indian troops martyr three more Kashmiri youth in ..

53 seconds ago

Govt successfully completed several mega projects ..

57 seconds ago

Al Marmoom Ultramarathon 2019 – Amum19

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.