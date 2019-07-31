Construction of approach road to Shiekh Badin help increase number of tourists

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :The construction of approach road to Shiekh Badin tourist's destination will help increase the number of tourists to the scenic mountainous station, situation in the north of Dera Ismail Khan and west of Lakki Marwat districts.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had allocated an amount of Rs. 150 million for construction of access road to the fascinating historical tourist's destination.

'Shiekh Badin�is situated at a height of 4,516 feet in the Southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

'Sheikh�Badin' hill station is attracting a large number of domestic tourists from Dera Ismail Khan, Lakki Marwat, Tank, Bannu, Mianwali, South and North Waziristan, Karak, Bhakar and other districts.

Senior officials of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa tourism department told APP that provincial�government�was taking measures to develop tourism destination in the province.

They said that construction of access road would increase flow of tourists to the tourist's destination.

The officials said that the historical tourist hill destination was reopened�for the tourists on Eid-ul-Fitr, due to which thousands of tourists visited and enjoyed panoramic view from the hill station.

It was said that the Shiekh Badin was named after Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya, the great sufi saint who travelled here in order to preach islam.

Others believe that the hill is named after Pir Sheikh Bahauddin, whose tomb is built on the hilltop and attracts devotees from the vicinity all year round.

The domestic tourists and people of the area lauded the government for allocating funds for the construction of approach road to the beautiful tourist site.

They said that with construction of road more people will visit and enjoy beautiful and historical place.