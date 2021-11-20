UrduPoint.com

Construction Of Bahawalpur Arts Council Building To Start Soon

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 20th November 2021 | 02:57 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2021 ) :The construction of the new building of Bahawalpur Arts Council will be started soon Director Bahawalpur Arts Council Saleem Qaiser along with Assistant Director Accounts and Finance Sohail Kamran Mitla had a detailed meeting with Executive Engineer Buildings Department Bahawalpur Nisar Ahmed.

Director Arts Council Bahawalpur Saleem Qaiser said that Bahawalpur Arts Council is an important academic, literary and cultural centre of the region.

Artists, poets, writers of the region demand that the construction of the Arts Council building in Bahawalpur should be started soon to highlight the beautiful culture of the region.

It also provides opportunities for artists to promote their art. Executive Engineer Nisar Ahmed said on the occasion that all the paperwork for the construction of the Bahawalpur Arts Council building has been completed very soon.

He said that the new building of the Arts Council would be a beautiful masterpiece of art. It should be adopted all requirements of modern style arts councils.

