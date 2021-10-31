Construction of Bhara Kahu Bypass to start in November: Ali Nawaz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :The construction work on the much-awaited elevated four-lane Bhara Kahu Bypass on busiest section of Murree Road will start in November, 2021.

This was stated by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan while addressing a public meeting at Bhara kahu on Sunday.

He said the project was expected to be completed by two years that would ease the growing congestion as traffic gridlocks have become a routine in Bhara Kahu area of Murree Road.

The area faces a lot of traffic especially on the weekends when tourists head towards Murree and Kashmir, he added.

He said the project was the need of the hour not only for Islamabad residents but also for people from Murree and Kashmir.

The SAPM said the Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaaf after coming into power has started over a dozen mega development projects to remove sense of deprivation among the Federal capital dwellers.

Taking a jibe over PML-N, he said this party was based on hypocrisy as its leadership always adopted dual standard in every field of life.

He said the PML-N had always used the national institutions for its own purposes and damaged their integrity to protect its leadership's personal interests.

He said the PML-N was disintegrated as everyone could see visible rift within the party ranks.

Ali Nawaz said inflation had made global phenomenon after COVID-19, adding the government was making all out efforts to control the inflation and provide relief to the common people.

SAPM said the prices of petroleum products and sugar were still less in Pakistan as compared to other countries, adding that the petroleum products' prices were linked with international market.

Commenting on the PDM public meetings , he said the government was not scared of opposition's dramas because the people were well aware about their corruption and other ill-practices made during their tenure.

Awan said the opposition was criticizing the government just for the political point-scoring.