Construction Of Bridge On River Chenab To Link Shujabad-Khangrah Likely Soon

Sat 25th December 2021

Construction of bridge on river Chenab to link Shujabad-Khangrah likely soon



MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab government will construct overhead bridge at River Chenab, between Shujabad and Khangarh, in order to facilitate citizens, hailing from both city.

According to officials, the River Chenab separates Shujabad and Khangrah and construction of the bridge will reduce the gap.

Recently, thousands of citizens travel between the both cities by boats.

According to official sources, officials of Environment Protection Agency Lahore and National Highway Authority visited the site and met with the local people.

The civil society forum namely Anjuman-e-Shehriyan, Traders and some others welcomed the project which was long standing demand of the local people. The bridge will improve liaison between people of the both cities.

