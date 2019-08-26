Construction of building at LRH within stipulated period directed

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Communications and Works (C&W) Akbar Ayub Khan on Monday directed concerned authorities to complete under construction building at Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) within stipulated time period of one month

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Communications and Works (C&W) Akbar Ayub Khan on Monday directed concerned authorities to complete under construction building at Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) within stipulated time period of one month.

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting regarding construction of different wards in LRH and said that all the deficiencies in the building would be addressed in accordance with the legal requirements besides Operation Theater would also be constructed in the said building.

Akbar Ayub said that provincial government has focused health and education sector and several projects have been initiated which would enable people especially poorer segments of the society to get cheapest healthcare facilities.

The meeting among other was attended by Secretary C&W Engr. Mohammad Shahab Khattak, Chief Engineer Mohammad Ayub Khan, Medical Director LRH and other officials were present on the occasion.

Medical Director LRH briefed the Minister C&W on progress of under construction building.