Construction Of Chashma-5 NPP To Commence On Monday
Faizan Hashmi Published December 29, 2024 | 11:20 PM
MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) A ceremony to formally commence the construction of Chashma Nuclear Power Project Unit-5 (C-5) is being held here on December 30 (Monday).
The pouring of concrete into the foundation slab of the Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) marks the formal start of its construction, said a news release.
Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC), the operator of the nuclear plants in the country, planned the ceremony after the Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority (PNRA) issued a license, allowing the formal construction phase to commence.
High ranked officials both from China and Pakistan will witness the First Concrete Pour process.
PAEC operates six nuclear power plants in the country with a total capacity of 3,530 MW. Like all the six NPPs in operation in the country, C-5 is also being constructed with the help of Chinese assistance and will be a feather in the cap of Pakistan-China Friendship that has stood the test of time.
Chashma Nuclear Power Generating Station (CNPGS) site already hosts four NPPs namely C-1 & C-2 of 325 MW each besides C-3 & C-4 of 340 MW each.
Once completed, the nuclear power plant C-5 will be the largest in the country with the electricity generation capacity of 1200 MW.
Whereas, Karachi Nuclear Power Generating Station (KNPGS) site hosts two NPPs namely K-2 & K-3 of 1100 MW each
It is pertinent to mention here that the ground-breaking of C-5 nuclear power plant was performed by the Prime Minister of Pakistan on July 14, 2023.
Nuclear energy is safe in terms of the robust active and passive safety mechanisms installed at the plants, reliable for ensuring energy security and round-the-year availability, economical in terms of being cost effective as well as environment friendly for emitting zero carbon.
Recent Stories
Global refugee numbers surpass 122 million: UNHCR
117th Open Auction for Number Plates generates over AED81 Million
UAE Aviation Sector: Global awards, ambitious investments bolster leadership
Thirty martyrs in Gaza within 24 hours
Maldives Government's Executive Leadership Programme members visit UAE
Economic Content Creators Programme explores engaging storytelling techniques in ..
179 confirmed dead out of 181 aboard in South Korean plane crash in Muan
Jordan condemns incursions into Al Aqsa Mosque, holds Israel responsible
Abdullah bin Zayed receives Iranian Foreign Minister
Jazirah Aviation Club light plane crashes, killing two
UAE expresses solidarity with Korea, conveys condolences over plane crash victim ..
Freestyle Car Show at Liwa International Festival breaks records with over 180 v ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
2 children died after roof collapsed in DI khan3 minutes ago
-
Construction of Chashma-5 NPP to commence on Monday3 minutes ago
-
Drug addicts apprehended, shifted to rehabilitation centre33 minutes ago
-
KMC works for timely completion of development projects in city: Murtaza Wahab43 minutes ago
-
Lahore air quality remains unhealthy2 hours ago
-
Under-16 free winter camps held in Nawabshah2 hours ago
-
Polio eradication campaign kicks off in Balochistan from Tomorrow2 hours ago
-
Cold, cloudy forecast for Lahore2 hours ago
-
Nawaz Sharif always think for welfare of people: MNA Kheeal3 hours ago
-
Pushcart bazaar to be setup on Jhang Road3 hours ago
-
Strict measures to be taken for safe transportation of sugarcane: RTA secretary3 hours ago
-
Prisoners painted works of art displayed at exhibition3 hours ago