Construction Of Civil Secretariat To Open New Era Of South Punjab Development

Faizan Hashmi 41 seconds ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 05:20 PM

Construction of civil secretariat to open new era of south Punjab development

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf MNA Malik Ahmad Hassan Dehar on Friday said that work on civil secretariat construction has begun to open a new era of development in south Punjab and to end sense of deprivation among the people.

Talking to APP, Dehari said that the ongoing development signifies the fact that PTI government has started the process to end sense of deprivation and fulfill its promises.

He said, it was heartening for the PTI government which reached this milestone after defeating many hurdles and conspiracies.

He said, he was thankful to Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar for making civil secretariat facility available to the people of south Punjab to enable them get their problems resolved at home without traveling to Lahore.

