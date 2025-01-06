Construction Of Communication Facilities Tops Our Priorities: Minister
Umer Jamshaid Published January 06, 2025 | 02:50 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister on Agriculture Major® Muhammad Sajjad Barakwal has said that public service is our agenda and there can be no compromise on this important goal.
He said selfless service to the people will be ensured at all cost.
He expressed these views during the inspection of Sarki Lawaghar-Faqirabad Road in distant Karak the other day. Elders of the area and authorities concerned were also with him on this occasion.
The Agriculture Minister directed the authorities concerned to start work on the said road without any further delay.
He said that this road is of great importance as it will facilitate easy communication of the Sarki Belt with the entire district, especially the District Headquarters and the City.
It will also facilitate the general transportation and the economic trade.
Barakwal asserted, side by side the education and health sectors, construction of main highways and connecting roads are also among his priorities.
The key role of the Communication and Works sector in the rapid development is of prime importance and no area can be ignored in ensuring facilitates of timely transportation of general goods as well as the agricultural commodities to the markets.
