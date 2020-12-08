UrduPoint.com
Construction Of CPWB Building To Be Completed Soon

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 06:00 PM

Construction of CPWB building to be completed soon

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :The construction of Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) building, sprawling over 39 kanals, would be completed with a cost of Rs 220 million very soon.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali while inspecting the construction work of the building here at Millat road on Tuesday.

Additional Deputy Commissioners Finance & General Afifa Shajia, AC Umar Maqbool, Deputy Director Development Tahir Mahmood, District Officer CPWB Ijaz Aslam Dogar, officers of buildings department were also present on the occasion.

The DC reviewed the quality of construction work and directed to complete the rest of the work expeditiously.

He said that the structural form of building should have an aesthetic appeal while being simultaneously driven by engineering considerations.

He asked the child protection officers to continuously monitor the construction phase of the project.

He also inspected the road adjacent to the building under construction of the CPWB and issued necessary instructions to the roads department.

On the occasion, the DO Child Protection Bureau said that the CPWB would have a separate hostel for boys and girls with a capacity of 100 each.

He said that construction work of admin block, boys' hostel, boundary wall, school had been completed while other facilities including girls' hostel and mosque were being completed expeditiously.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner appraised the ongoing construction progress of Lasani pulli on Sargodha Road and directed the concerned department to completeit as early as possible so that the difficulties faced by the people in transportationcould be resolved.

