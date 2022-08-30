Construction of dams, indispensable for country: Faisal Amin

(@FahadShabbir)

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhutnkhwa Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Faisal Amin Gandapur on Monday termed the construction of dams as indispensable for the country.

The minister stated this while addressing a press briefing, flanked by Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Division Amir Afaq, on the flood situation and measures taken for rescue and relief of the flood victims.

He said if Gomal Zam Dam had not been constructed, perhaps the Dera city would have been completely destroyed with the flood.

Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Nasrullah Khan and Deputy Commissioner Tank Hameedullah Khattak were also present on this occasion.

Speaking on this occasion, the minister prayed that may the Almighty give patience to the affected families for the losses they have suffered.

He said that "I salute all the institutions and the people of Dera Ismail Khan who have extended hospitality to the flood victims and actively participated in their relief." He said the precautionary measures were taken after the prediction of flood but it turned into a disaster due to climate change and much more rainfall than the predictions.

He requested the people to avoid sharing any news or information without verification.

Faisal Amin said this flood was more than that of 2010. This flood affected Dera Ismail Khan a lot as according to the data so far, 61,000 acres agricultural land has been affected.

He said the rescue activities were underway, however, the difficult phase of rehabilitation yet has to come.

The CRBC canal would have to be completely restored so that the restoration of agriculture could be made possible.

He said the Pak-Army and Police have extended a lot of cooperation in rescue and relief operations. The Pak-Army has provided a helicopter which was proved as very beneficial, he added.

The minister said that a lot of work has been done on drainage in the district due to which drainage has improved. The dewatering process was also underway in different areas.

"I appeal to the philanthropists to play their part for the flood victims generously as much as possible," he said and added that he also contacted international welfare organizations for the purpose.

He said that volunteers also played an important role in rescuing the victims. Fair distribution of government aid to flood victims would be ensured in all cases. Faisal Amin said that southern districts always remained neglected but Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan gave priority to these areas.

Speaking on this occasion, Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Division Aamir Afaq said that the heavy rains during monsoon affected all the three districts of the division.

He said according to reports so far, 20 people died while 85 others got injuries due to recent floods. About 3900 houses, 236 villages of Dera Ismail Khan while 70 houses of Tank were affected during the flood, he informed. Moreover, 31 schools, infrastructure, inter-provincial highways were also affected.

Pak Army, Police, FC, all relevant departments and public representatives extended their full cooperation to the administration for rescue and relief operations.

The next major step will be rehabilitation as the water was still stagnant and some time is required.

The commissioner said the administration was in a constant contact with National Highways Authority (NHA) for speedy repairing of major highways, adding, the Chashma road has been opened today.

He said food, tents, mats, non-food items were being fairly distributed.

He said that according to the estimate, there has been a loss of around ten billion rupees and this information has been shared with the provincial government.

The administration was continuously working and all the departments were actively working, he said.

"The efforts would be continued till rehabilitation of all the affectees is ensured, the commissioner vowed.

The Livestock Department is also playing a role because in many villages animals are the asset and livelihood of the people.

PESCO is also engaged in power restoration in the affected areas, he informed.

Replying to a question, he said it take time to deal with such a disasters even in developed countries.

On the question regarding provision of food facilities to the victims, the deputy commissioner Dera said that on daily basis, 100 bags were sent to flood relief camps and 60 to 70 bags are sent to the field by the district administration.

In response to a question, the provincial minister said that the chief minister was also giving his helicopter and it will also be operational along with the helicopter of the Pakistan Army.

On the question regarding the aid received by other organizations including PDMA and NDMA, the commissioner directed the deputy commissioners of both the districts to share the details with media regarding the goods being distributed on a daily basis so that the public could have correct information.