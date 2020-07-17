Construction of dams is top priority: Faisal Javed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Faisal Javed Friday said that his government under Prime minister Imran Khan was focusing on construction of dams which will protect thousands of acres of land from getting barren where opposition was only politicizing the national cause for their own interests.

Talking to a private news channel, he said with the construction of dams and water reservoirs the underground water level will rise, the inauguration of Diamer Bhasha Dam project was highly significant in post COVID-19 scenario which would create more jobs opportunities besides resolving the power crisis.

He said that the decision to build the dam was taken 50 years ago but the work has begun now.

He also said that main target of the PTI government was to make Pakistan green and preserve wildlife in its natural forests.

He mentioned PTI government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was the first government which took the first major step to deal with the climate change by launching the Billion Tree Tsunami project which included cleaning of rivers and air and waste disposal system.

"PTI government has now embarked upon an ambitious plan of planting ten billion trees,we will start massive tree plantation drives across the country,"he added.

Replying a Question, he criticized that the opposition had the desire that the Prime Minister Imran Khan should fail at every moment but the PM Imran Khan with his vision, courage and constant struggle, has always proved his critics wrong.

He said PML-N is taking the credit of Bhasha Dam but PTI is not just inaugurating but it is committed to implement this project for its long term fruitful policies.

He regretted that the opposition parties were always busy thinking to protect their political interest.

He also said the rising water crisis could jeopardize the economic future of the country, adding, the shortage of water is the global issue and it is need of the hour to take concrete measures to address this threat.