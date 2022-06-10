UrduPoint.com

Construction Of Dams Major Focus In Forthcoming Budget: Miftah

Muhammad Irfan Published June 10, 2022 | 07:18 PM

Construction of dams major focus in forthcoming budget: Miftah

Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail on Friday said the federal government planned to spend Rs 100 billion on construction of multipurpose dams to meet energy and water needs of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail on Friday said the Federal government planned to spend Rs 100 billion on construction of multipurpose dams to meet energy and water needs of the country.

In his budgetary speech 2022-23 in the National Assembly here, he said this amount would be spent on dams such as Diamer-Bhasha, Mohmand, Dasu, Nai Gaj Dam and command area projects.

Similarly, he said priority would be accorded to small dams, sewerage schemes and less developed areas.

He said energy and water resources projects were interlinked and allocation of Rs183 billion have been made in the forthcoming budget.

Related Topics

National Assembly Water Budget Dam Government Billion

Recent Stories

All political parties in Senate record protest aga ..

All political parties in Senate record protest against blasphemous statement of ..

47 seconds ago
 Price Magistrates conducting raids to check prices ..

Price Magistrates conducting raids to check prices of daily use items: Commissio ..

49 seconds ago
 DG FDE assures teacher representatives of resolvin ..

DG FDE assures teacher representatives of resolving issues

51 seconds ago
 Russia wants to enhance economic cooperation with ..

Russia wants to enhance economic cooperation with Pakistan: CG

52 seconds ago
 Gold price declines by Rs.500 to Rs.140,400 per to ..

Gold price declines by Rs.500 to Rs.140,400 per tola 10 June 2022

4 minutes ago
 Govt to improve healthcare delivery system: Mufta ..

Govt to improve healthcare delivery system: Muftah

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.