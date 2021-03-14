UrduPoint.com
Construction Of Deer Safari To Help To Promote Tourism

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 14th March 2021 | 12:22 AM

Construction of Deer Safari to help to promote tourism

Punjab Minister for Wildlife and Fisheries Syed Sumsam Ali Bukhari has said that construction of Deer Safari Park was a practical step towards the promotion of tourism

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Wildlife and Fisheries Syed Sumsam Ali Bukhari has said that construction of Deer Safari Park was a practical step towards the promotion of tourism.

He said this during the inauguration ceremony of Deer Safari Park at Changa Manga Forest on Saturday.

He said that construction of Deer Safari was the result of best efforts of Wildlife and Works departments.

He further said that Changa Manga Forest was among the biggest forests in the world adding that protection of forests was our national responsibility.

Syed Sumsam Ali Bukhari said that special steps had been taken for safety and growth of animals in Changa Manga forest.

He said that strict legal action would be taken against those found involved in hunting of animals in the park.

Punjab Minister for Communication and Works Sardar Asif Nakai has said that deer safari park would provide best tourism activities to the people.

It is pertinent to mention here that a plant was also planted on the occasion.

